MamaMancini's to Attend Four Upcoming Investor Conferences



EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, today announced that management will attend four upcoming investor conferences, including the Fall Investor Summit and the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational in New York.



MamaMancini's management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at the Fall Investor Summit and is scheduled to present as follows:

Fall Investor Summit 2019

Date:Monday, September 16, 2019

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Location: JW Marriot Essex House (160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019)

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Presentation Time:7:05 p.m. Eastern time

Location:The Cornell Club (6 East 44th Street, New York, NY 10017)

MamaMancini's management also plans to attend several events in October, including the Microcap Rodeo in Austin, Texas on October 15-16, 2019, as well as the LD Micro "Big Apple" Summit on October 7, 2019 in NYC. Additional details will be provided at a later date.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact MZ Group or your conference representative.

About MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini's product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, lasagna, sausages and other dinner kits, all with beef, turkey and chicken varieties. The Company's products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Source: MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.