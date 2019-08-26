MamaMancini's Launches New SiriusXM Marketing Campaign





Launch of up to 1,000 Commercials Follows Success of Prior Campaigns, Which Helped Drive Strong Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth



EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, has launched a new SiriusXM national radio campaign, commencing on September 2, 2019. In the upcoming campaign, following up on the success of three prior radio campaigns, MamaMancini's expects to air up to 1,000 commercials on major SiriusXM radio channels including, but not limited to, CNN, Fox, MSNBC, Bloomberg, CNBC, ESPN, The Howard Stern Network, Comedy Central and more. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the world's largest audio entertainment company, reaching more than 65 million people with its audio products and services.

"These SiriusXM radio campaigns have been an integral and particularly successful component of our multi-channel advertising strategy in 2019," said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. "The broad national audience we can reach, targeted around specific high traffic holidays, has helped to drive notable consumer sales. Our recent preliminary unaudited second quarter 2020 revenues of at least $7.8 million, an increase of at least 38% over the prior year, stands as a testament to the effectiveness of our integrated marketing program.

"Our multi-channel marketing program also includes QVC, a leading retail brand of Qurate Retail, Inc., where Mr. Mancini showcases our product offerings live on QVC each month. QVC is the world's largest direct to consumer marketer, and is available in over 100 million homes. Additionally, MamaMancini's maintains a robust and ongoing social media campaign with targeted reach to its 300,000 advocates, as well as individual posts being viewed by over 1,000,000 consumers. I look forward to continued operational execution and long-term shareholder value creation, aided by continuing success in our marketing efforts," concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini's

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, and original beef and turkey meat loaves products. In addition, the Company sells Chicken Parmesan, Stuffed Pepper Mix, Sausage n Peppers, Sunday Dinner and Chicken Alfredo. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channels, which includes major retailers such as Walmart, Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Lunds and Byerlys, SUPERVALU, Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, Shaw's, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Martins, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Sam's Club, Costco, BJ's Club Stores, Pavillion Stores, HEB, Rouses, Hannaford, Kroger, Shoppers, King Kullen, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, KVAT stores, and The Fresh Market. The Company sells to distributors such as Sysco, AWI, UNFI, SUPERVALU, Kehe, Burris Logistics and C&S Wholesale Grocers. In addition, the Company sells a wide variety of its products through QVC, the world's largest direct to consumer marketer, via on air presentations, auto ship programs, and direct purchases through the internet. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

