Quantcast

See headlines for MLGF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Malaga Financial Corporation Announces New Chairman of the Board

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 27, 2019, 07:36:00 PM EDT


    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation(OTCPink:MLGF) The Board of Directors of Malaga Financial Corporation announced today the election of Randy C. Bowers to the position of Chairman of the Board. Mr. Bowers will also serve as Chairman of its subsidiary, Malaga Bank FSB.  Mr. Bowers has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Malaga Financial Corporation and Malaga Bank since 2006 and will now assume the responsibilities as Chairman of the Board in addition to continuing as President and Chief Executive Officer of both organizations. Mr. Bowers joined Malaga Bank in 2002 as Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.

    Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank with assets over $1 billion, headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles.  For over ten years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation's leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc.  Malaga Bank was awarded their premier Top 5-Star rating for the 46th consecutive quarter as of March 2019.  Since 1985 Malaga has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors.  As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service.  The Bank's web site is located at www.malagabank.com.

    Contact: Randy C. Bowers
      Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
      Malaga Financial Corporation
      (310) 375-9000
      rbowers@malagabank.com

              

                            

                            

                            

                            

    Source: Malaga Financial Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: MLGF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7967.76
    57.79  ▲  0.73%
    DJIA 26526.58
    -10.24  ▼  0.04%
    S&P 500 2924.92
    11.14  ▲  0.38%
    Data as of Jun 27, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar