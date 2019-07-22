Major Media Outlet Chooses C-Bond Systems' Ballistic-Resistant Film Solution for Protection

C-Bond BRS is an independently validated, patent-protected system that increases the structural integrity of glass through nanotechnology

HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the "Company" or "C-Bond") (OTC:CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that a major media outlet has chosen the C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant Film System (BRS) to protect its facilities.



C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass through nanotechnology. It is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

C-Bond BRS consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology, which increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage, and a private-label security film. It has been installed in more than 70 schools, government buildings, and other high-security facilities around the country.

"In this day and age, although it is unfortunate, security must be taken seriously and organizations must be proactive in protecting their employees," said Scott R. Silverman, C-Bond's Chairman and CEO. "We are proud to provide this media outlet the C-Bond BRS solution to secure its facility and believe it is a testament to our technology and experience in the market."

C-Bond's glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications. The C-Bond solution increases the mechanical properties of the window glass unit, enabling the glass to dissipate higher energy by targeting and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects that are randomly distributed naturally on the glass surface. These surface imperfections weaken the glass composite structure and initiate failures. C-Bond chemically bonds to the defects increasing both strength and flexibility.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com, on Facebook, or Twitter.

