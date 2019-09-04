Mahaska Communication Group Revitalizes Rural Iowa Communities With Broadband Service on Calix AXOS Platform



With simplified network operations, regional service provider delivers market-leading fiber service to rural Iowa communities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced Mahaska Communication Group (MCG) has deployed the AXOS® software platform to simplify network operations and meet future subscriber demands as it covers southeast Iowa with fiber. AXOS radically speeds up Mahaska's deployment capabilities by enabling them to use a common operational service model regardless of the physical technology layer or the access network deployment location. By partnering with Calix, the regional communications service provider (CSP) is also extending its lightning fast network experience into subscriber homes and businesses with Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi.



The end-to-end set of Calix solutions enables MCG to future-proof its network for the next wave of broadband service innovations and to deliver the best possible experience to its subscribers. The E7-2 Intelligent Modular System delivers all the benefits of the AXOS platform, including the deployment simplicity of GPON. Additionally, the built-in network troubleshooting capabilities of the AXOS Diagnostics Toolbox allow MCG to maintain an always on, reliable network while dramatically reducing operational costs and expensive truck rolls.

"Our biggest commitment is to the communities we serve, so we are putting the AXOS platform in place that will ensure they have access to the communications technologies they need to thrive—both now and in the future," said Frank Hansen, general manager for Mahaska Communication Group. "Having access to the network troubleshooting capabilities of the diagnostic toolbox will further enance our ability to deliver high-speed fiber optic links to homes and businesses across southeast Iowa. These services generate revenue and growth opportunities for these local communities, even placing them among the country's leaders in communications technology."

Based in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Mahaska Communication Group is a growing regional CSP that has actively advocated for rural communities by delivering the triple play services necessary to support remote jobs and enable close-knit community bonding. MCG is expanding to connect more communities with fiber and AXOS. The regional CSP is also delivering a complete, whole-home managed Wi-Fi experience to subscribers, which not only delivers a superior experience but also drives down support costs, providing immense value for MCG and and unparalleled experience for their subscribers.

"Mahaska Communication Group is a great example of a service provider actively working to close the digital divide in rural America by committing to transforming its network to best connect communities," said Skip Hirvela, vice president of sales for Calix. "The combination of AXOS and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi enables MCG to simplify network operations and ensure the rural Iowa communities it serves have the best communication services available. Furthermore, the flexibility of these best-of-breed network solutions, ensure the network is future-proof and will scale as they continue to grow."

For more information on AXOS and the benefits of a Software Defined Access network, see our OSS Integration Solution Brief as well as view a replay of our most recent AXOS Tech Talk webinar here.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

