Magna Grows Seat Business With New Ohio Facility





Plant to make seat structures

150,000-square-foot facility, $60 million initial investment

Marks Magna's 5th manufacturing plant in Ohio

TROY, Mich., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna has won new seating business in North America with a global automaker and will supply seat structures from a new manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Ohio.

Vice President Mike Pence and Magna CEO Don Walker lead the groundbreaking at Magna's new seat structure plant in Lancaster, Ohio.





The company held a groundbreaking ceremony today at the site where construction has recently started on the 150,000-square-foot facility with an initial investment of approximately $60 million. The event was attended by Magna CEO Don Walker, U.S. Representative Steve Stivers, and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. In recognizing the positive impact of the jobs and investment created by the new facility, each also spoke in support of the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

"As our customers expand their manufacturing footprints around the world, we will be there to support them with world-class design, engineering and manufacturing," said Walker. "With this investment and job creation we are extremely pleased to contribute to the strong automotive industry in Ohio and the United States."

Magna's new seating plant is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2020 and employ 300 people by 2021, with the possibility for future growth. The facility represents Magna's first dedicated seat structure plant in the U.S. and will feature robotic laser and MIG welding capabilities. The facility is strategically located to provide innovative seat structures to Magna's customers, starting with a new plug-in hybrid vehicle for a global automaker.

The company currently has four manufacturing operations and employs approximately 2,700 people in Ohio. The new seating facility in Lancaster will be Magna's fifth location in the state.

