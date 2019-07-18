Magic to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019





Or Yehuda, Israel, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration and low-code application development platforms and IT consulting services, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter that ended on June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic's results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 5 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

From North America: +1-888-407-2553

From UK: 0-800-917-9141

From Israel: 03-918-0644

All others: +972-3-918-0644

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be available on the company's website, www.magicsoftware.com.

