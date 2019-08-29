MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences





ROCKVILLE, MD, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will attend the following investor conferences in September:

Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings, as well as a webcast panel discussion titled "New Targets in Cancer Immunotherapy and the Tumor Microenvironment" in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat with the analyst in New York City on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 12:50 p.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat with the analyst in New York City on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:35 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of the panel discussion and fireside chats may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO Anna Krassowska, Ph.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications MacroGenics, Inc. 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

Source: MacroGenics, Inc.