MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


Rockville, MD, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in August:

  • BTIG Biotechnology Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and a panel discussion titled "Targeted Oncology - A Break in the Clouds" in New York City on Monday, August 12, 2019.
  • Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview in New York City on August 13, 2019, at 1:55 p.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
Anna Krassowska, Ph.D., Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
MacroGenics, Inc.
1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

Source: MacroGenics, Inc.

