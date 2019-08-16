MacDonald Mines Exploration Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders





TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:BMK) (the "Company" or "MacDonald Mines") announces the results of its 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held August 15, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



As a result of Gord McKinnon's passing after the meeting materials were sent to shareholders, management of the Company nominated Al Wiens, in addition to its previously disclosed nominees Quentin Yarie and Kevin Tanas, for election as a director of the Company. The shareholders elected al such nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company; however it is expected that the Company will appoint a permanent replacement for Mr. McKinnon in due course.

The shareholders also approved a resolution to re-appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

The shareholders approved a resolution re-approving the Company's stock option plan in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

In accordance with the Blueberry Development property agreement the Company issued 3,000,000 common shares.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario focused on gold exploration in Canada. The Company recently acquired the high-grade past-producing and permitted Scadding Gold Mine and is focused on developing its large SPJ Project in Northern Ontario.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMK".

