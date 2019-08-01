MacDonald Mines Announces Passing of Non-Executive Director

Quantcast

    August 01, 2019


    TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines announces that Gordon McKinnon, Non-Executive Director, died suddenly on July 30, 2019. Mr. McKinnon was a successful businessman and was President, CEO and Director of Canadian Orebodies. He became a director of MacDonald Mines in May 2017.

    Quentin Yare, Chairman of the Board, said, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and colleague Gord McKinnon.  I worked with Gord for several years, we had shared an office and we had common non-work-related interests.  He will be greatly missed."

    The Board and staff of MacDonald Mines would like to extend their sincere condolences to his family.

    For more information, please contact:

    Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-4986, qyarie@macdonaldmines.com

    This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

    Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

    Source: MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

