MacDonald Mines Announces Passing of Non-Executive Director





TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines announces that Gordon McKinnon, Non-Executive Director, died suddenly on July 30, 2019. Mr. McKinnon was a successful businessman and was President, CEO and Director of Canadian Orebodies. He became a director of MacDonald Mines in May 2017.



Quentin Yare, Chairman of the Board, said, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and colleague Gord McKinnon. I worked with Gord for several years, we had shared an office and we had common non-work-related interests. He will be greatly missed."

The Board and staff of MacDonald Mines would like to extend their sincere condolences to his family.

