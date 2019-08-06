Macarthur's Joint Venture Partner FE Limited Identifies Areas of Prospectivity for Further Exploration in the Pilbara



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB:MMSDF) (the "Company" or "Macarthur") is pleased to announce that FE Limited ("FEL") has completed reconnaissance trips to several of Macarthur's lithium, gold and base metals projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.



FEL has reported that areas of prospectivity were identified in most of the tenements and rock chips were taken for initial tests (results pending). The results from the reconnaissance trips are detailed in the location map, photos and descriptions in the figures below.

About Fe Limited

FE Limited (ASX: FEL) is a listed mineral exploration Company that holds or has rights or interests in various projects and tenements prospective for battery metals, copper, iron ore, gold and base metals located in Australia. The Company is focused on the exploration of battery metal projects. In March 2019, FEL entered into an agreement to acquire the Pippingarra Lithium Project and the Marble Bar Lithium Project (Project) from Mercury Resources Group Pty Ltd. These areas complement the tenement portfolio of Macarthur Minerals, establishing an 1800 square kilometre exploration footprint in the important Lithium and Gold region of Western Australia.

On May 14, 2019 Macarthur announced it had entered into an exclusive option agreement with FE Limited (ASX: FEL), for FEL to acquire an interest of up to 75% in the tenements held by Macarthur's wholly owned subsidiary Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd ("MLi")

Hillside Gold and Copper Project



Figures 1, 2 and 3 show intensely oxidised quartz veins found within the Hillside greenstones. There were many prospective quartz veins identified during the site visits and follow up work will begin with intensive aerial and ground mapping to identify extents and continuity of potentially mineralised quartz features as well as major structural offsets as focal points for mineralisation. The copper gossan found in outcrop (figure 4) will also be mapped ahead of planning drilling to test these features at depth.

Panorama Gold project



Figures 5, 6 show conglomerates found at the base of the Mt Roe Basalt, known for conglomerate gold found elsewhere in the Pilbara, in the Panorama tenement group.

Figures 7, 8 and 9 show brecciated rocks associated with major faulting at the margins of the Mt Roe basalt. Samples in figures 7 and 9 contained visual sulphides.



Tambourah Lithium Project



Figure 10 shows altered ultramafic rocks with intensive quartz veining found in Tambourah North directly above recent nugget discoveries by local prospectors.

Figure 11 shows a lepidolite rich (lithium bearing mica) pegmatite from one of several dykes found in Tambourah North.



Strelley Gorge Project



Figure 12 and 13 show an iron ore sample and a conglomerate found adjacent to one another. The iron ore sample is from a direct extension to the Atlas Abydos Leighton pit found approximately 300m west. The conglomerate was sampled as a possible source of alluvial gold occurrences known in the area.

A review of the tenure based on this initial work and the results (once received) will be undertaken. Follow-up exploration programs designed in a systematic fashion to best service the vast areas of tenure and prospects will commence shortly.



ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB:MMSDF)

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Ore Project includes the 80 million tonne Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) and the 710 million tonne Moonshine magnetite resource. Macarthur has prominent (~1,281 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and nickel exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Mr Ian S Cooper, B.Sc., A.R.S.M., F.G.S. FAusIMM, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (membership number 107348), is a consultant of Macarthur and is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Cooper has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

