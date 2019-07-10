Quantcast

    Macarthur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed Private Placement

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 03:05:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB:MMSDF) (the "Company" or "Macarthur") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of US$6 million of secured Convertible Note ("Note") on conditional acceptance.

    The total placement closed with subscriptions totalling 600 Notes for gross proceeds of US$6,000,000 with attaching warrant offered for one fourth of the Commitment amount.

    All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a restricted (or "hold") period of four months and one day following the distribution date of the Note and Warrant, under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

    ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB:MMSDF)

    Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Ore Project includes the 80 million tonne Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) and the 710 million tonne Moonshine magnetite resource. Macarthur has prominent (~1,130 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and nickel exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

    On behalf of the Board of Directors,

    MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED

    "Cameron McCall"

    Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

    Company Contact

    Joe Phillips, CEO and Director

    Email: jphillips@macarthurminerals.com  

    Telephone: +61 448899247

    Website: www.macarthurminerals.com

    For further information please contact:

    Investor Cubed Inc.:

    Neil Simon

    E-mail:nsimon@investor3.ca

    Telephone: (647) 258-3310

    Fax: (416) 363-7977

    THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

    Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

    Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of required approvals, the reliability of information, including historical mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates, prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in exchange rates and certain commodity prices, uncertainties related to mineral title in the project, unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron ore demand or substitution by other metals or materials, the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron ore, uncertainty in successfully returning the project into full operation, and the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    Source: Macarthur Minerals Limited

