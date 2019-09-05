Quantcast

Lyft Co-Founder and President to Keynote at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 05, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq:LYFT) announced today that John Zimmer, Co-founder and President, will keynote at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.  Mr. Zimmer is scheduled to present at 3:25 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Lyft website at http://investor.Lyft.com.  

About Lyft, Inc.

Lyft was founded in 2012, and has over 30 million riders and 2 million drivers. We are singularly focused on improving people's lives with the world's best transportation and committed to building reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation.

Contacts:

Catherine Buan / Shawn Woddhull

investor@lyft.com

Adrian Durbin / Alexandra LaManna

press@lyft.com

Source: Lyft, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: LYFT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8116.83
139.95  ▲  1.75%
DJIA 26728.15
372.68  ▲  1.41%
S&P 500 2976.00
38.22  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Sep 5, 2019
View All