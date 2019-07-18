Quantcast

Lydall to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 01:00:00 PM EDT


MANCHESTER, Conn., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after the market closes.  A conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and be hosted by:

  • Dale G. Barnhart, President and Chief Executive Officer;

  • Randall B. Gonzales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and

  • Brendan Moynihan, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations. 

Those interested may listen or participate in the conference call by calling 888-338-7142 or 412-902-4181, internationally.  In addition, the audio of the call will be webcast live and will be available for replay at http://www.lydall.com in the Investor Relations Section. 

A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2019 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, internationally; passcode 10133573.

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets.  For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. 

For further information contact:
Brendan Moynihan
Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations
Telephone 860-646-1233
Facsimile 860-646-8847
www.lydall.cominfo@lydall.com

Source: Lydall, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: LDL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8193.93
8.72  ▲  0.11%
DJIA 27216.13
-3.72  ▼  0.01%
S&P 500 2991.67
7.25  ▲  0.24%
Data as of Jul 18, 2019 | 2:29PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar