Quantcast

See headlines for LPK.V
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Lupaka Announces Transfer in Ownership of Senior Creditor

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 07:59:00 AM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) is announcing the change of ownership of PLI Huara Holdings L.P. ("PLI"), the creditor to the Company under the existing prepaid gold purchase agreement. Lupaka was advised on July 1, 2019 that PLI had been sold to Lonely Mountain Resources S.A.C. ("Lonely Mountain") by the previous owner, Pandion Mine Finance. The Company looks forward to working with Lonely Mountain.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

    About Lupaka Gold

    Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of the Invicta development project, located in Peru, approximately 120 kilometres north of Lima.

    FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

    Will Ansley, President & C.E.O.

    wansley@lupakagold.com

    Tel: (416) 862-5257

    or visit the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or its website at www.lupakagold.com

    Source: Lupaka Gold Corp

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: LPK.V




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8079.84
    -11.32  ▼  0.14%
    DJIA 26710.49
    -6.94  ▼  0.03%
    S&P 500 2963.93
    -0.40  ▼  0.01%
    Data as of Jul 2, 2019 | 1:33PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar