    Lupaka Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 03:30:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) reports that effective September 11, 2019, the Company has granted 3,700,000 incentive stock options to employees, consultants, officers and directors of the Company, pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options vest over 18 months from date of grant and are exercisable on or before September 11, 2024, at a price of $0.02 per share.

    The Company has had almost a complete turnover of senior management over the past month, many of whom are not receiving any regular pay. The Board and management believe that any available funding should go towards advancing the project as a first priority. The options are a major component of management's potential compensation. If management is successful in advancing the Invicta Project, thereby creating shareholder value, management will be reasonably well compensated.  

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

    About Lupaka Gold

    Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions of Peru.

    FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

    Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.

    gellis@lupakagold.com

    Tel: (604) 985-3147 (ext 2)

    or visit the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or its website at www.lupakagold.com

    Source: Lupaka Gold Corp

