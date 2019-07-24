Luna Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date of August 7, 2019

Quantcast

ROANOKE, Va., July 24, 2019 -- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) announced today it will report its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, in a conference call with investors. Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dale Messick, Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Soller, Senior Vice President and General Manager will host the call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. (EDT).



The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab "Investor Relations." To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 1994289. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company's website under "Webcasts and Presentations" for 30 days following the conference call.



About Luna:

Luna Innovations, Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance fiber optic-based test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Technology Development segment and a Products and Licensing segment. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.



Investor Contacts:

Jane Bomba    Sally J. Curley

Luna Innovations Incorporated  Luna Innovations Incorporated

Phone: 303-829-1211  614-530-3002

Email: IR@lunainc.com    IR@lunainc.com		      

 

