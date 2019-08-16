Luminosity Gaming Signs Popular Fortnite Influencer, "Yelo"

Adds over 2 million followers to combined network of over 200 million

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV:EGLX) (OTCQB:EGHIF), ("Enthusiast" or the "Company"), one of the largest vertically integrated video gaming media companies in North America, is excited to announce that Luminosity Gaming ("Luminosity") has signed international Fortnite influencer, Yelo, to its roster of over 50 professional esports players and video gaming influencers. Yelo's combined social network reaches over 2 million followers across all social channels, a substantial addition to the 200 million plus fans the combined organization currently reaches.



The amalgamation of Enthusiast and Luminosity creates one of the largest esports organizations in the world. The organization is comprised of the top players and content creators in the esports ecosystem. Yelo joins Luminosity's team of players and influencers which currently reaches over 60 million followers across social media. Combined with Enthusiast's network of over 150 million monthly visitors, the collective reach totals over 200 million gaming enthusiasts across 85 websites, 900 YouTube channels, 8 professional esports teams and over 50 social influencers.

Steve Maida, President of Luminosity commented, "We are excited to sign Yelo to our talent roster and social audience of 60 million followers. With over 2 million social media followers, he is rapidly growing into one of the biggest Fortnite influencers on the scene. Yelo joining the Luminosity and Enthusiast Gaming family of players is further validation of the Luminosity brand power as one of the fastest growing esports organizations in the world, attracting top talent in the industry."

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is one of the largest vertically integrated video game companies and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company's organic and acquisition strategy, it has amassed a platform of over 150 million monthly visitors across its network of websites and YouTube channels. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, (eglx.ca) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com.

About Luminosity Gaming

Luminosity Gaming is one of the largest globally recognized esports organizations in the world, with over 60 million registered active users. Luminosity has 8 world class esports teams competing across top games such as Fortnite, Apex, Rainbow Six: Seige, Counter Strike, Call of Duty, Madden, Smite, etc. For more information visit www.luminosity.gg

