Luminex Resources Announces Orquideas Earn-in Update





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (US OTC:LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") received notice from First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum") that First Quantum will be terminating its earn-in option on the Company's Orquideas copper-molybdenum focused concession in Ecuador. First Quantum made this decision after the first five drill holes at Orquideas failed to produce significant mineralized intercepts. Luminex will evaluate whether it will retain Orquideas on a 100% basis or relinquish the concession.



First Quantum also is currently reviewing progress and exploration data on, and whether to continue with, its earn-in option on the Company's Cascas concessions. For the time being, First Quantum's earn-in option on the Company's Cascas concessions will remain in place, as will the total US$7.0 million cash payment schedule over the 5-year earn-in period. First Quantum's total required spend to earn 51% ownership of Cascas is US$10.3 million.

Qualified Person

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information concerning the Orquideas concession in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui, Pegasus and Cascas projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc, Anglo American plc and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. respectively.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

For further information contact: Scott Hicks info@luminexresources.com T: +1 604 646 1899

