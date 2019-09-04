Lumina Gold Announces Drill Results; Including 444 Metres of 1.18 g/t Gold and 0.09% Copper





Cangrejos Deposit - Geotechnical and Metallurgical Drill Highlights:



Drill Hole Location Map





G2B: 444 metres of 1.18 g/t gold and 0.09% copper - from 4-metre depth Including 82 metres of 1.92 g/t gold and 0.14% copper

G1/6P: 222 metres of 0.78 g/t gold and 0.16% copper - from 4-metre depth

G3B: 260 metres of 0.62 g/t gold and 0.15% copper - from surface

PQ-3: 102 metres of 0.97 g/t gold and 0.27% copper -from surface, entire hole

PQ-1: 90 metres of 1.00 g/t gold and 0.10% copper - from surface, entire hole

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTCQX:LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce drill results from the thirteen hole metallurgical and pit slope geotechnical drilling program completed in 2019. These holes represent approximately 4,910 metres of drilling. All of the holes were on the Cangrejos deposit and were drilled to support ongoing engineering and economic study work.

Geotechnical holes were sited throughout the resource area to characterize structural, rock mechanics and hydrogeologic conditions within the June 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessments' ("PEA") ultimate pit and to support future pit slope design engineering. Holes were typically collared within the known resource and angled across pit boundaries defined by the PEA mine plan. The holes did not specifically target mineralization, yet many cut significant intervals (see below table). Hole G2B cut one of the best mineralized intervals ever drilled at Cangrejos with 444 metres averaging 1.18 g/t gold and 0.09% copper from 4 metres below surface. In addition to high grades, G2B exhibited remarkable continuity of mineralization throughout the hole.

The metallurgical holes were drilled with large-diameter core (PQ) for multiple purposes. The holes targeted various rock types so composites could be prepared for 1) comminution testing, specifically High-Pressure Grinding Roll (HPGR) tests completed by FLSmidth Labs in Utah, USA and 2) corresponding metallurgical flowsheet development by Plenge Metallurgical Labs in Lima, Peru. Lumina expects results from the ongoing 2019 metallurgical test program to be released in September 2019.

Drilling at the Gran Bestia ridgeline is continuing with the expectation that drilling will conclude in September and a new resource estimate for Cangrejos, including Gran Bestia will be released in November. The new resource estimate will support Lumina's assessment of future exploration and drilling needs. Gran Bestia drill holes 140 to 147 are pending results or in progress (see below drill hole location map). Hole 147 will be the last hole prior to the program ending.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35a1908d-a000-456b-8303-7a72e305f2df

Drill Intercept Summary

Hole Number Deposit From To Interval Au Grade Cu Grade Azimuth Dip Type (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (%) (°) (°) G3B Cangrejos 0 260 260 0.62 0.15 135 -70 Geotech And 280 436 156 0.37 0.11 And 448 496 48 1.99 0.04 G4A Cangrejos 18 78 60 0.21 0.06 0 -90 Geotech And 192 484 292 0.39 0.08 G1/6P Cangrejos 4 226 222 0.78 0.16 0 -90 Geotech Incl 20 82 62 1.41 0.27 And 238 522 284 0.69 0.28 Incl 362 396 34 1.67 0.68 And 540 552 12 0.48 0.14 And 598 622 24 0.45 0.09 G1A Cangrejos 264 286 22 0.84 0.04 10 -70 Geotech And 346 358 12 0.37 0.04 G2A Cangrejos 56 86 30 0.21 0.13 75 -70 Geotech And 164 184 20 0.38 0.07 And 196 214 18 0.53 0.13 And 332 350 18 0.26 0.01 G3A Cangrejos 136 150 14 0.34 0.01 135 -80 Geotech G5A Cangrejos 2 26 24 0.25 0.09 300 -70 Geotech And 68 170 102 0.54 0.02 Incl 136 152 16 1.51 0.01 And 366 466 100 0.25 0.06 And 482 544 62 0.29 0.11 G6A Cangrejos 92 102 10 0.25 0.03 345 -70 Geotech And 226 278 52 0.54 0.05 And 290 350 60 0.26 0.05 G2B Cangrejos 4 448 444 1.18 0.09 75 -70 Geotech Incl 44 84 40 2.42 0.16 Incl 204 228 24 1.53 0.10 Incl 304 386 82 1.92 0.14 Incl 420 438 18 1.93 0.13 PQ-1 0 90 90 1.00 0.10 330 -70 Met PQ-2 6 252 246 0.84 0.11 330 -48 Met PQ-3 0 102 102 0.97 0.27 330 -60 Met PQ-4 0 141 141 0.74 0.14 150 -44 Met

Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. The highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 36.9 g/t Au. In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes .

Quality Assurance

All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program including the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina's secure facility located at the Cangrejos Project. The sampling of geotechnical and metallurgical holes was completed as per standard Cangrejos protocol with continuous two-meter long half core composited for assay. In order to preserve maximum integrity of the PQ core for engineering and metallurgical studies, a continuous slice was cut from the side of the core representing approximately one quarter of the volume. Core samples are securely transported to ALS Lab's sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30 gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. ALS Labs is independent from Lumina.

Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/.

