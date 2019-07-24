Luckin Coffee to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019





BEIJING, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. ("Luckin Coffee" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:LK), a technology-driven new retail provider of coffee and other products, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.



The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 China Domestic: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: 5790867

The replay will be accessible through August 28, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:



United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 5790867

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.luckincoffee.com.



About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) has pioneered a technology-driven new retail model to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high affordability, and high convenience to its customers. Empowered by big data analytics, AI, and proprietary technologies, the Company pursues its mission to be part of everyone's everyday life, starting with coffee. The Company was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.luckincoffee.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Luckin Coffee Inc. IR

Email: ir@luckincoffee.com

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations Contact

Luckin Coffee Inc. PR

Email: pr@luckincoffee.com

Ed Trissel / Scott Bisang / Amy Feng

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Phone: 212 355 4449

