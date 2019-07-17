LRAD® Corporation Appoints Paul Neyman as Vice President of Software Sales





SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD), a critical communications company, today announced the appointment of Paul Neyman to the newly created position of Vice President of Software Sales to lead the Company's software-as-a-service ("SaaS") sales team. Mr. Neyman previously served as Director of Sales (North America and Latin America) for Blackberry AtHoc where his sales teams consistently delivered year-over-year bookings and revenue growth.

"Paul's success driving profitable crisis communication software sales teams and his senior engineering and developer experience made him an exceptional choice to head software sales," remarked Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. "We are excited to have Paul join the Company and utilize his industry knowledge to accelerate the growth of our SaaS business."

"LRAD Corporation's innovative communication systems and software have the potential to disrupt the crisis mass notification industry," commented Mr. Neyman. "I look forward to working with Richard and the software sales team on growing the Company's SaaS business and making LRAD a leading provider of critical communication solutions."

Prior to joining LRAD, Mr. Neyman served as the Director of Sales (NALA) for Blackberry AtHoc from July 2012 until accepting his position with the Company. Previously, Mr. Neyman served as Solutions Architect for Conformiq, and as a Senior Software Engineer for Coral8, Inc. and Good Technology, Inc. Mr. Neyman started his career as a Software Engineer at Ariba, Inc. after receiving his B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

About LRAD Corporation

The Company's proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and advanced Genasys™ critical communication solutions are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, notify and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, resolve uncertain situations, and protect lives.

LRAD systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, homeland and border security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, incident management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation. For more information, visit LRAD.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

