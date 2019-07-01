LRAD® Corporation Announces Critical Communication Systems Installation in the City of Mill Valley, CA



Genasys™ Software Packaged with Mass Notification Hardware Systems

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD), a critical communications company, today announced the installation of LRAD public safety mass notification systems in five locations throughout Mill Valley, CA., a city 15 miles north of San Francisco. The Company's cloud-based Genasys Command and Control software will remotely activate and control the LRAD systems, which feature satellite connectivity and battery backup.



James Wickham, mayor of Mill Valley, commented on social media, "The City of Mill Valley is excited to announce the installation of new and more powerful emergency sirens to replace our aging system. These sirens are known as "LRADs" - Long Range Acoustic Devices - and they project both siren and voice recordings to alert and inform the community."

"We're concerned about natural disasters, and we're trying to use every tool in our toolbox to get the community prepared," said Mill Valley Fire Battalion Chief, Scott Barnes. "The great thing about this system is it's not run off communication lines."

"As we've seen in past fires in other communities, the infrastructure burns down, so the warning systems don't work," Mr. Barnes continued. "This is all satellite-based, so we don't have that problem."

Click HERE to view video coverage of the LRAD systems installation in Mill Valley.

"This is the Company's first city-wide installation in Northern California," commented Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. "This $500,000 order, which we announced in early April, includes LRAD DS-60XL systems and annual Genasys maintenance and licensing fees."

"In light of the deadly wildfires and flooding that ravaged California the last two years, emergency warning systems that continue to operate when existing power and communication infrastructure fail are essential to safeguarding residents," added Mr. Danforth. "LRAD's Genasys software, satellite connectivity, battery backup, and industry-leading voice clarity and area coverage provide emergency management officials the assurance that critical communications will always be delivered."

