LPL Financial Welcomes Signet Strategic Wealth Management





CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Signet Strategic Wealth Management of Westlake Village, Calif. has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Christopher Soulios, founder of Signet, and financial advisors Rich Linsday and Mike Toomey report having managed approximately $180 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. All three advisors join LPL from Ameriprise Financial.



Soulios established Signet with the goal of providing transparent financial advice and services for investors committed to social change. He said LPL Financial offered him the freedom he wanted to focus more closely on his clients, plus a great breadth of services, tools and technology that will allow him to serve their individual needs and values. Soulios holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation.

"Instead of urging a ‘grow, grow, grow' approach, LPL's platform and services are designed to help us manage our business how we see fit," said Soulios. "And they make available the resources you need to do it your way. In fact, we took advantage of the marketing resources they have available for help with building our brand and logo and our digital presence, including the website and our social media pages. The ability to outsource a service like that to LPL, who understands our business, is game changing for those of us in smaller firms."

Soulios added, "With LPL, we are the customer and they help us navigate every option to ensure that we can meet our clients' expectations. If you know what kind of practice you want to build, I can't think of a better place to build that sandcastle than on the beach at LPL. They get it done, creating an incredible wind at your back."

"Managing a practice is quite complex and time consuming. Understanding that, we are committed to innovation and being a partner to support advisors' all-encompassing needs," said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. "In this case, their firm had to do more than just move their business. They had to build it from the bottom up. Our solutions include a menu of marketing services, done by experts who understand the space and who can take the review and approval process off their plate. That makes it easier and more cost efficient for them to get up and running, and stay focused on what is most important—their clients. We are proud Chris, Rich and Mike have chosen to partner with us to help their clients pursue their passions and financial goals. We welcome them to the LPL family and look forward to supporting the particular vision they have for their practice."

More information about Signet Strategic Wealth Management can be found at www.signetstrategicwealth.com.

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.





About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019.

LPL Financial and Signet Strategic Wealth Management are separate entities.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc



Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

(980) 321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com

Source: LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.