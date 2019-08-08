LPL Financial Welcomes Lumen Financial Planning & Wealth Management



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Roy Fakoury CFP® CAP® AEP®, managing principal of Lumen Financial Planning and Wealth Management, has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Fakoury reported having managed approximately $145 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.



"My clients are my neighbors and my friends. We share the same personal values and depend on each other for our community to thrive," said Fakoury. "They rely on me to be their partner in planning and problem solving, so it's important that I do the best for them."

Fakoury named his Camden, S.C. firm Lumen to represent his approach to planning support by shining a light on clients' finances through education and earnest wealth management. He holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy®, and Accredited Estate Planner® designations. He serves clients with the assistance of Elizabeth B. Triplett, registered client relationship manager and Sheila J. Couch, client service associate.

"Independent advisors are a different breed," Fakoury said. "We think like financial advisors as well as business owners. It's helpful to have the support of a firm that is dedicated to our success. LPL provides boots on the ground support and resources for all the time-consuming back-office functions that can affect our interaction with clients. With LPL's solutions, we can spend more time working directly with clients, focusing on their unique needs."

Along with business solutions, Fakoury intends to leverage LPL expertise and resources to prepare for the unexpected. "It is my responsibility to have a succession plan in place, for the stability of our clients and the security of our firm. LPL has provided us with specialized consultants that understand the composition of our firm. That is a partnership that I can get behind."



Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, "We serve to empower advisors, providing them with strategic business solutions that can improve how they operate and reduce the complexities they face in their practice. Through the recruiting process, we focus on getting to know our advisors and their goals so that we can connect them to the technology, resources and expertise within our firm that can make their day-to-day work easier, as they build a valuable and sustainable practice. We are proud to be a partner to Roy and his team as they build their practice and plan for the future. We welcome them to the LPL family."

