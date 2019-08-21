LPL Financial Welcomes Inland Empire Financial





CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Shawn Peroff and Matt Tollett of Inland Empire Financial have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. They reported having served approximately $150 million of client brokerage and advisory assets*. Peroff joins from Raymond James Financial Services and Tollett joins from Wells Fargo Clearing Services.



The advisors became friends while working together at Merrill Lynch over 20 years ago, but their career paths took them separate ways—Peroff to the independent channel and Tollett remaining with full service-brokerage firms. They are now joining forces to launch Inland Empire Financial, offering a wide range of investment, wealth management and financial planning services to clients.

"I am excited to be a part of a team again," Peroff said of the Spokane, Wash.-based firm serving a diverse client base of business owners, retirees, professionals and their families. "Collaborating with Matt and having the support of LPL is an opportunity to improve how we work with clients and position our firm for growth."

Tollett added, "We believe LPL's RIA platform has the legs to get our firm to where we want it to be. And with access to their technology and resources, we believe we can create an environment where we have greater flexibility and more efficiency, helping us keep our focus on our clients and planning for their futures."

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, "We welcome Shawn and Matt to LPL. We serve to empower advisors, providing them with industry-leading tools, innovative capabilities and technology that streamline how they operate and reduce the complexities they face in their practice. We provide support across the back, middle and front office. We are deeply invested in our advisors, getting their input and working alongside them to be able to design solutions that meet their needs—so they can serve the needs of their clients."

