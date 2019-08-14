LPL Financial Welcomes Highlander Financial Group





CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Casey Craig, PJ Horan, Michael Glassman, Mariah Lightfoot, David Vang and Allen Haney of Highlander Financial Group, have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The firm reported its advisors served approximately $240 million of client brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from MML Investors Services.



"LPL is changing the game in the independent world, offering the size and scale to help increase the growth potential of the firm," said Craig, the firm's founder and a former professional baseball player drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 1993. "With their partnership, we have access to a multitude of resources and assistance all in one integrated platform."

In addition, Craig intends to leverage LPL's size and scale to help boost growth opportunities. "Purchasing practices is an important part of what we do. As we increase in size and value, we are better equipped to put into place programs that improve our company culture. And that comes through in what our clients experience. Our growth is a home run for our clients because it directly contributes to the cost-effective and unwavering services that we can provide."

The team of advisors offers fee-based, comprehensive wealth management to clients in the Washington D.C. metro area. They operate with the assistance of Kimberly Korzendorfer, marketing director, Jill Vang, client relations specialist, and support teammate Scott Haney.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, "LPL is committed to supporting advisors across the range of needs they have—as financial advisors and as business owners. Our partnership exists on the belief that advisors know what is best for their clients and their businesses. We provide access to the technology, resources, business solutions, capital and growth support they need to deliver on their clients' needs and expectations and build a firm that is valuable and sustainable. We welcome Casey and the rest of the Highlander team to LPL, and look forward to a lasting and successful partnership."

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

LPL Financial and Highlander Financial Group are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

(980) 321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com

Source: LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.