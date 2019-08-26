LPL Financial Welcomes Barry Rucks and Matt Silverhardt





CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Barry Rucks CFP® and Matt Silverhardt CFP® CFA® of Barry A. Rucks & Associates, have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Rucks and Silverhardt reported having served approximately $225 million of client brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Ameriprise Financial Services.

Rucks, a financial advisor with over 25 years of experience, and Silverhardt began working together in 2008. Together they run the Philadelphia-based firm with a mission to provide their clients, made up of professionals planning for or in retirement, with the knowledge and understanding to help make informed financial decisions.

"Our clients are making important financial decisions. We want them to understand our recommendations, so they feel assured that their financial plan is designed to suit their needs," said Rucks, who, along with advice, doles out the fruits and vegetables he grows on his farm to his clients. "To do that effectively we need more time with our clients and we need to have greater flexibility so that we can choose the products and the approach that make the most sense."

Silverhardt, who has been a financial advisor for 15 years, added, "Having access to LPL's independent model is an opportunity for us to gain more autonomy. And they are a partner that has shown that they will invest in the technology and the platforms that will help us meet the commitments we have to our clients."

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, "Our one and only focus is supporting financial advisors, and that gives us the ability to intimately understand the opportunities and challenges they face. We can take that understanding of our clients and disproportionately invest, enhance and evolve the range of capabilities and technology solutions that help advisors be successful. We welcome Barry and Matt to the LPL family, and look forward to helping them connect to the resources and capabilities that can help their firm reach its goals."

