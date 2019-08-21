LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for July 2019





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA), today released its monthly activity report for July 2019.



Total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of July were approximately $713 billion, a $7 billion increase, or 1.0 percent, compared to the end of June 2019.

Total net new assets for July were an inflow of $2.7 billion. This included $0.5 billion of outflows related to a hybrid firm that set up its own broker/dealer and departed as discussed during the Company's Q1 2019 earnings call. Prior to these outflows, total net new assets for July were an inflow of $3.2 billion.

Total client cash balances at the end of July were $29.9 billion, a $0.2 billion decrease compared to June 2019. Net buying in July was $3.3 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted) July June Change July Change 2019 2019 M/M 2018 Y/Y Assets Served Advisory Assets 332.1 327.3 1.5% 298.5 11.3% Brokerage Assets 381.3 378.7 0.7% 370.4 2.9% Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets 713.4 706.0 1.0% 668.9 6.7% Net New Assets Net New Advisory Assets 2.9 2.4 n/m 1.5 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets (0.2) (0.5) n/m (1.1) n/m Total Net New Assets 2.7 1.9 n/m 0.4 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions 0.6 0.4 n/m 0.5 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 21.3 21.3 0.0% 21.4 (0.5)% Deposit Cash Account Balances 4.2 4.3 (2.3)% 3.8 10.5% Total Insured Sweep Balances 25.5 25.5 0.0% 25.2 1.2% Money Market Sweep Accounts 3.0 3.5 (14.3)% 2.9 3.4% Purchased Money Market Funds 1.3 1.0 n/m n/a n/a Total Money Market Balances 4.3 4.5 (4.4)% 2.9 n/a Total Client Cash Balances 29.9 30.1 (0.7)% 28.2 6.0% Net Buy (Sell) Activity 3.3 2.8 n/m 3.0 n/m Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period) 2,980 2,942 1.3% 2,816 5.8% Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 240 238 0.8% 191 25.7%

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

