LPL Financial Extends Its Commitment to Innovation and Data-Driven Solutions With Hiring of New EVP





CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm (RIA) and independent broker-dealer, today announced Ashish Braganza has joined the firm as executive vice president, Data, Analytics and Innovation, effective June 24. His role focuses on transforming data into a strategic asset to enhance advisors' experience with LPL and to enable continued growth for the firm. He reports to Burt White, LPL Financial managing director, Investor & Investment Solutions, and is based at the firm's Carolinas office.

Braganza joins LPL with more than a decade of experience building and leading impactful data analytics teams at Fortune 500 companies. He most recently worked at OppenheimerFunds Inc., where he was a senior vice president and head of Client Insights and Analytics. Prior to that, Braganza was a director of Global Analytics and Business Intelligence for Lenovo Group Limited. At both OppenheimerFunds and Lenovo, he scaled advanced analytics and managed cross-functional teams to support key corporate initiatives.

"Ashish shares our fanaticism for putting the client at the center of everything. He is an innovative thinker and strong leader with a proven track record of leveraging data and analytics to drive revenue and deliver positive user experiences. With his passion and experience, our advisors will benefit as we enhance our analytics-based approach to developing and the products they utilize every day," White said.

Braganza added, "I am inspired by LPL's strong leadership and the firm's commitment to innovation and making data-based decisions to improve the advisor experience, backed by heavy investments in technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science. I am excited and energized to be able to leverage the power of data analytics to identify and remove friction in each interaction with advisors. And I admire LPL's values of fostering completeness of thought and solutions by hiring from diverse backgrounds and experiences."

A thought leader on the topic of data analytics, Braganza has published numerous case studies on the topic and is frequently invited to speak at leading industry events. He is an active member of the Digital Analytics Association. He earned an M.S. in Marketing Management from Temple University, The Fox School of Business & Management, and an M.B.A in Marketing and a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Pune, India. Braganza enjoys spending time with his young daughter and wife.

Related links

LPL Financial Delivers Advisor Sleeve Empowering Advisors with Control and Efficiency

LPL Financial Acquires Fintech Firm AdvisoryWorld

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Lauren Hoyt-Williams

(980) 321-1232

Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com





Source: LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.