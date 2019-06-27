Quantcast

LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  June 27, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:LPLA) (the "Company"), the parent corporation of leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, announced it will report second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 25. The Company will host a conference call to discuss results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Listeners can call 877-677-9122 (domestic) or 708-290-1401 (international) and use passcode 6269674.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (investor.lpl.com), and a replay will be available on demand until August 15. A telephonic replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible until 11:59 p.m. ETAugust 1. It can be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international), using passcode 6269674.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial(https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial. A Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investor Relations - Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574
Media Relations - Jeff Mochal, (704) 733-3589
investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm 

Source: LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: LPLA




