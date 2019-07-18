LPL Financial and Gladstone Wealth Group Welcome Ron Jaeger





CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Ron Jaeger has joined LPL Financial, aligning with Gladstone Wealth Group (Gladstone). Jaeger will be supported by LPL Financial's broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Jaeger reported having managed approximately $200 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets* and joins from Commonwealth Financial Network.



Jaeger works with a diverse client base of professionals and business owners with the support of client associate Kerri Guiomar in Gladstone's Red Bank, N.J.-based office. They focus on partnering with clients to help them work toward their financial goals while preserving their wealth and preparing for their futures.

"I have an opportunity to improve my business with Gladstone and LPL. With their support, I will have access to business solutions and resources that make the daily operations of my firm more efficient. And LPL's size and scale will support organic growth within my firm," said Jaeger, who has over 25 years of industry experience.

"We are proud to support Ron through his affiliation with our Partnership model. We look forward to helping him increase value with clients and build an even more successful practice by providing his firm with comprehensive support, backed by the scale and resources of Gladstone and LPL," said Richard Frick, managing partner and CEO of Gladstone.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, "With the increasing demand for the independent model, advisors' expectations have increased as well. We are committed to understanding what advisors need to be successful, and then we invest and innovate to deliver solutions that empower them to thrive. By providing a range of affiliation models, with innovative technology, resources and practice management support, we hope to make it easier for independent advisors to build, grow and evolve a practice that meets the needs of their clients. We welcome Ron, and congratulate Gladstone on growing their advisor family, and look forward to a long-term partnership with both firms."

