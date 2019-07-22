Louise Bryan Joins Truxton Board of Directors





NASHVILLE, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company announced today that Louise Bryan has joined its Board of Directors.



Louise Bryan is principal of Bryan Communications, working with nonprofits in marketing and communications strategy, and is a contributing writer for Belle Meade Living magazine. She has previously worked for Nikko Securities, Bank of America, and served on the board of the Bank of Louisiana. In 2003, Ms. Bryan and her husband purchased Savannah Food Company, a Tennessee-based food manufacturer, and later made Nashville their home. In 2018, Ms. Bryan was elected Belle Meade City Commissioner and Vice Mayor.

"We are excited to welcome another well-respected and accomplished leader such as Louise to Truxton's board of directors," said Tom Stumb, Chairman of the Board and CEO. "She brings a deep understanding of communications, marketing, and finance."

Ms. Bryan earned her Master of Business Administration at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and her Bachelor of Arts at Vanderbilt University. Active in local organizations, she currently serves the Friends of Warner Parks Board, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Middle Tennessee Board, The Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Parent Advisory Board, and previously served on the Women's Fund Board of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. She is a native of New Orleans.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

