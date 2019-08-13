LogistiCare l Circulation Name Effie Carlson Executive Vice President of Growth



Seasoned executive brings extensive Medicare and Medicaid healthcare experience

Atlanta, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, and Circulation, today announced Effie Carlson as executive vice president of growth. In this role, she is responsible for leading multiple departments, including sales, business development, marketing, government relations and proposals.

Effie Carlson, Executive Vice President, Growth











Prior to her appointment, Carlson served as general manager and vice president of payer and government relations for Team Select Home Care, a national home health care agency focused on the needs of Medicare and Medicaid members. In this role, she worked closely with individual states and the federal government to develop innovative home health plan programming, while overseeing regulatory and legislative changes.



"For 12 years, Effie has demonstrated the ability to lead in a way that brings people together, which is a perfect fit with our current corporate environment" said Carter Pate, interim CEO of LogistiCare. "Our entire team is elated to have a professional with her skills and acumen helping lead us through this time of transition. As we continue to bring LogistiCare and Circulation together, she will play an important role in ensuring we continue providing world-class NEMT services across the country."



Prior to joining Team Select Home Care, Carlson served as head of provider network management at CareCentrix, a Connecticut-based home health benefit management company with a national network of more than 8,000 partners. Her duties included working closely with provider networks across the country in home health, durable medical equipment, and infusion to address complexities surrounding post-acute care. Before that, she served as CEO of Best Practice Management, a healthcare business consulting and management company she founded.



"I've been very impressed with LogistiCare's mission of empowering its people to provide quality access to human services and health care through technology, innovation and community partnerships," said Carlson. "I am excited to broaden the healthcare conversation with our clients and members and look forward to identifying additional ways to leverage our collective skills and commitment to benefit the communities we serve."



Carlson, who is a former candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives, received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Arizona State University.



About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 62 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, www.logisticare.com and www.circulation.com.

Attachment

Mike Rieman Cookerly for LogistiCare 404-419-9230 mrieman@cookerly.com

Source: LogistiCare