Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019





LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $561,000 or $.91 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2018 of $578,000 or $.93 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,061,000 for 2019 compared to $1,115,000 for 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $1.72 compared to $1.80 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $183.3 million compared to total assets at December 31, 2018 of $174.9 million. Dividends paid to shareholders at June 30, 2019 are $2,143,000 compared to dividends paid at June 30, 2018 of $404,000. This year's dividend amount includes the special dividend of $2.75 which was paid in the first quarter of 2019.



The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)﻿

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Total assets $183,389 $174,993 Loans receivable, net 112,882 117,026 Allowance for loan losses 1,742 1,682 Cash and cash equivalents 17,759 7,386 Securities available for sale 27,057 27,315 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 19,214 16,415 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 731 731 Equity Investment - - Deposits 158,308 150,541 FHLB Borrowings and note payable - - Shareholders' equity 23,551 22,796 Shares O/S end of period 616,843 620,662 Non-accrual loans 282 290 Real Estate Owned - -





Quarter ended 6/30 Six months ended 6/30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $1,853 $1,693 $3,627 $3,303 Interest expense 413 279 784 497 Net interest income 1,440 1,414 2,843 2,806 Provision for loan losses - - - - Net interest income after provision 1,440 1,414 2,843 2,806 Gain on sale of Investments 72 - 72 - Gain on sale of loans 44 24 64 50 Loss on sale of REO - - (6) - Total other income 206 258 370 434 Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc. 128 116 253 228 Gain (loss) on equity investment - - - - Total general, admin. & other expense 1,215 1,106 2,332 2,160 Earnings before income taxes 675 706 1,264 1,358 Income tax expense 114 128 203 243 Net earnings $561 $578 $1,061 $1,115 Basic earnings per share $.91 $.93 $1.72 $1.80 Diluted earnings per share﻿ $.91 $.93 $1.72 $1.80 Weighted average shares o/s diluted 616,825 620,662 616,825 620,662

