Quantcast

See headlines for LOGN
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 10:00:00 AM EDT


    LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB,  LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $561,000 or $.91 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2018 of $578,000 or $.93 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,061,000 for 2019 compared to $1,115,000 for 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $1.72 compared to $1.80 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $183.3 million compared to total assets at December 31, 2018 of $174.9 million. Dividends paid to shareholders at June 30, 2019 are $2,143,000 compared to dividends paid at June 30, 2018 of $404,000.  This year's dividend amount includes the special dividend of $2.75 which was paid in the first quarter of 2019.

    The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company's investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company's market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company's market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

    LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. 

    SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)﻿ 

    (Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

             
        06/30/2019   06/30/2018
             
    Total assets   $183,389   $174,993
                 
    Loans receivable, net     112,882     117,026
    Allowance for loan losses     1,742     1,682
    Cash and cash equivalents     17,759     7,386
    Securities available for sale     27,057     27,315
    Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.     19,214     16,415
    Federal Home Loan Bank stock     731     731
    Equity Investment       -       -
    Deposits     158,308     150,541
    FHLB Borrowings and note payable       -       -
    Shareholders' equity     23,551     22,796
    Shares O/S end of period     616,843     620,662
    Non-accrual loans     282     290
    Real Estate Owned       -        -



      Quarter ended 6/30 Six months ended 6/30
      2019 2018 2019 2018
             
    Interest income $1,853 $1,693 $3,627 $3,303
    Interest expense 413 279 784 497
    Net interest income 1,440 1,414 2,843 2,806
    Provision for loan losses - - - -
    Net interest income after provision 1,440 1,414 2,843 2,806
    Gain on sale of Investments 72 - 72 -
    Gain on sale of loans 44 24 64 50
    Loss on sale of REO - - (6) -
    Total other income 206 258 370 434
    Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc. 128 116 253 228
    Gain (loss) on equity investment - - - -
    Total general, admin. & other expense 1,215 1,106 2,332 2,160
    Earnings before income taxes 675 706 1,264 1,358
    Income tax expense 114 128 203 243
    Net earnings $561 $578 $1,061 $1,115
    Basic earnings per share $.91 $.93 $1.72 $1.80
    Diluted earnings per share﻿ $.91 $.93 $1.72 $1.80
    Weighted average shares o/s diluted 616,825 620,662 616,825 620,662

    Contact: Chad Higgins

    Chief Financial Officer

    Phone-574-722-3855

    Fax-574-722-3857

    Source: Logansport Financial Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: LOGN




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8212.05
    -10.75  ▼  0.13%
    DJIA 27283.06
    -52.57  ▼  0.19%
    S&P 500 2995.64
    -8.40  ▼  0.28%
    Data as of Jul 17, 2019 | 11:32AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar