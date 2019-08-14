Quantcast

    Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 08:06:00 AM EDT


    LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB - Symbol "LOGN"), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2019.  The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to the holders of record on September 13, 2019. 

    Contact: Chad Higgins

    Chief Financial Officer

    Phone 574-722-3855

    Fax 574-722-3857

    Source: Logansport Financial Corp.

