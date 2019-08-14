LM Funding Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance and travel insurance broker company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Bruce Rodgers, LM Funding's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the second quarter, we benefited from IIU's profitability and the stable operating performance of our specialty finance business which remains impaired by the continued strength of the Florida real estate market. Our legacy expenses such as rent, and some continued litigation, as well as expenditures related to identifying acquisition prospects contributed to our losses. We expect to realize substantial savings from downsizing our corporate headquarters lease and resolving litigation outcomes. We believe the additional expenses incurred methodically identifying and developing acquisition prospects will ultimately lead to improved shareholder value."

Second Quarter Financial Results:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, total operating revenues were $840,021, inclusive of $181,391 generated by IIU, compared to $877,986 in the second quarter of 2018, prior to the acquisition of IIU. The revenue decline also reflects a decrease in rental revenue from $217,904 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to $72,285 for the second quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.2 million, compared to $733,170 the year prior. The prior year expenses were reduced by a one-time $200,000 insurance reimbursement for professional fees. Operating expenses for the current quarter were increased by (i) IIU acquisition expenses of approximately $46,000 which includes shareholder special meeting expenses; (ii) IIU operating expenses of about $100,000, (iii) increased rent expense of $25,000 arising from the loss of a sub tenant, and (iv) expenditures related to the pursuit of strategic business combinations of about $68,000. In July, the Company downsized its corporate headquarters which we anticipate will reduce expenses by approximately $200,000 annually.

Net losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $450,503, compared to net income of $455,240 for the second quarter of 2018. The profit-loss difference between the two periods is largely attributable to increased expenses and a one-time $405,000 increase to income in the second quarter of 2018 resulting from settlement of the Solaris class action.

On June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.1 million, compared with $3.5 million on December 31, 2018.

About LM Funding America:

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois by funding a certain portion of the associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. The Company, through its IIU, Inc. subsidiary, also offers global medical insurance products for international travelers, specializing in policies covering high risk destination, emerging markets and foreign travelers coming to the United States. All policies are fully underwritten with no claim risk remaining with the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Company Contact:

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO

LM Funding America, Inc.

Tel (813) 222-8996

investors@lmfunding.com Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto / Scott Eckstein

KCSA Strategic Communications

Tel (212) 896-1254 / (212) 896-1210

valter@kcsa.com / seckstein@kcsa.com





LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 3,093,733 $ 3,520,753 Finance receivables: Original product - net (Note 3) 329,770 425,012 Special product - New Neighbor Guaranty program, net of allowance for credit losses of (Note 4) 157,169 237,043 Prepaid expenses and other assets 112,767 155,420 Due from related party (Note 5) - 25,507 Fixed assets, net (Note 1) 30,328 33,818 Real estate assets owned (Note 1) 46,533 122,604 Operating lease - right of use assets (Note 8) 21,833 - Other investments (Note 1) - 1,507,375 Goodwill (Note 2) 5,689,586 - Other Assets 42,036 32,036 Total assets $ 9,523,755 $ 6,059,568 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Note payable $ 660,793 $ 42,875 Related party convertible note payable 3,461,782 Due from related party (Note 5) 6,888 Operating lease liability (Note 8) 22,259 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 359,160 188,354 Tax liability 14,226 - Other liabilities and obligations 68,268 19,690 Total liabilities 4,593,376 250,919 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $.001; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 3,134,261 and 3,124,961 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3,134 3,125 Additional paid-in capital 17,324,650 17,295,408 Accumulated deficit (12,397,405 ) (11,489,884 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,930,379 5,808,649 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,523,755 $ 6,059,568

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Interest on delinquent association fees $ 463,738 $ 564,593 $ 878,013 $ 1,115,455 Administrative and late fees 43,314 50,301 82,807 118,629 Recoveries in excess of cost - special product 4,502 (8,437 ) 26,272 59,100 Underwriting and other revenues 74,791 53,625 115,515 108,186 Net commission revenue 181,391 - 280,159 - Rental revenue 72,285 217,904 219,954 440,349 Total revenues 840,021 877,986 1,602,720 1,841,719 Operating Expenses: Staff costs and payroll 375,677 298,651 664,075 700,934 Professional fees 547,823 121,577 1,150,535 456,684 Settlement costs with associations 38,286 11,403 40,178 27,115 Selling, general and administrative 126,362 79,667 237,633 152,215 Provision for credit losses (7,375 ) - (7,375 ) 581 Real estate management and disposal 100,306 162,578 297,434 281,940 Depreciation and amortization 20,782 22,156 39,902 44,311 Collection costs 9,786 29,560 (13,301 ) 30,162 Other operating expenses 16,191 7,578 30,687 11,879 Total operating expenses 1,227,838 733,170 2,439,768 1,705,821 Operating income (loss) (387,817 ) 144,816 (837,048 ) 135,898 Interest expense 62,686 94,576 70,473 94,576 Gain on litigation - (405,000 ) - (405,000 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (450,503 ) 455,240 (907,521 ) 446,322 Income tax benefit - - - - Net income (loss) $ (450,503 ) $ 455,240 $ (907,521 ) $ 446,322 Income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.73 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.71 Diluted (0.14 ) 0.73 (0.29 ) 0.71 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 3,134,261 625,319 3,133,106 625,319 Diluted 3,134,261 625,319 3,133,106 625,319

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the Six Months ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (907,521 ) $ 446,322 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 32,550 44,311 Right to use asset depreciation 4,852 - Stock compensation 6,931 7,769 Amortization of debt discount - 75,638 Amortization of debt issuance costs - 5,705 Gain on litigation - (405,000 ) Change in assets and liabilities Prepaid expenses and other assets 52,389 (51,901 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 89,329 (174,887 ) Advances (repayments) to related party 32,395 71,289 Other liabilities 48,578 (22,277 ) Lease liability payments (4,426 ) - Deferred taxes (14,200 ) - Net cash used in operating activities (659,123 ) (3,031 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net collections of finance receivables - original product 95,242 133,250 Net collections of finance receivables - special product 79,874 70,635 Net cash received from business acquisition 51,327 - Proceeds for real estate assets owned 64,101 32,544 Net cash provided by investing activities 290,544 236,429 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowing - 500,000 Principal repayments (80,761 ) (39,028 ) Exercise of warrants 22,320 - Debt issue costs - (82,382 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (58,441 ) 378,590 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (427,020 ) 611,988 CASH - BEGINNING OF YEAR 3,520,753 590,394 CASH - END OF YEAR $ 3,093,733 $ 1,202,382 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 16,743 $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASHFLOW INFORMATION Non Cash - insurance financing - 87,012 Non Cash - debt discount - warrants - 154,676 ROU asset obligation recognized $ 26,685 $ -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Source: LM Funding America, Inc.