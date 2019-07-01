LiveArea Announces FastTrack Commerce for SAP Commerce Cloud



New B2B accelerator significantly reduces implementation time and cost for SAP's enterprise-class platform

ALLEN, Texas, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea, a leading global commerce services provider and business unit of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW), announced its launch of FastTrack Commerce by LiveArea, a proprietary, rapid-deploy B2B solution that delivers technology and services for fast, cost-effective implementation of SAP Commerce Cloud.



Reducing implementation time by up to 40% and dramatically decreasing onboarding time for business accounts, FastTrack Commerce brings together all the essential elements companies need for a starter B2B eCommerce solution built on SAP's industry-leading commerce technology.

Prebuilt integrations deliver capabilities that address the requirements of today's online B2B buyers and sellers, including:

Data feed integrations to speed and simplify the addition of pricing, inventory, and catalog information

Quick-order capabilities

Order management system integration

Content delivery network

Tax calculation, credit card payment, tokenization, and fraud management

Advanced analytics, search engine optimization, and ratings and reviews

"As more B2B companies look to deliver digital-first experiences, they need access to accelerators that can address this customer-driven imperative, quickly and cost effectively," said Jim Butler, LiveArea Executive Vice President and General Manager. "FastTrack Commerce eliminates complexity, speeds implementation, and minimizes risk and cost for B2B companies ready to deploy an enterprise-class platform in a short timeframe."

"An SAP® Qualified Partner-Packaged solution, FastTrack Commerce provides the foundation to future-proof B2B enterprises with SAP Commerce Cloud," said Blaine Trainor, SAP Regional Vice President, Channels, North America. "LiveArea is a long-time partner with proven skills and expertise implementing our industry-leading platform - along with years of experience working with leading brands to transform their eCommerce enterprise with SAP."

About LiveArea

LiveArea is an award-winning global commerce services provider. Our comprehensive portfolio of capabilities combines consulting, strategy, design/UX, technology, and digital marketing to bring commerce to life. For more than a decade, emerging businesses, and leading brands - including 30+ retailers ranked among the current Internet Retailer 500 - have turned to LiveArea to grow and transform their B2C and B2B commerce channels. As a PFSweb business unit, LiveArea has offices in Dallas, Seattle, New York City, Raleigh, London, Sofia, and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.liveareacx.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units - LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services - they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, Ralph Lauren, PANDORA, ASICS, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

