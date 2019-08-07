Live Oak Bank BusinessPulse Launches to Give Economic Insight to Small Business Owners





WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank announced today the launch of the Live Oak Bank BusinessPulse, a quarterly report covering analysis of business sentiment and economic insight.



The BusinessPulse, powered by Barlow Research Associates, Inc., provides detailed analysis and reporting on economic position, economic confidence, and credit outlook for small and middle market companies. Barlow Research surveys more than 2,800 companies across the U.S. to gather current viewpoints and draws on 10 years of data to provide in-depth research on trends to the commercial banking sector.

"We are leveraging the expertise of Barlow Research to better understand what business owners are experiencing in today's market so we can help guide them in making better banking decisions for their business," said Live Oak Bank President Huntley Garriott.

The BusinessPulse will be published by Live Oak each quarter along with a video by Live Oak leadership covering the report's highlights and key takeaways American business owners need to make informed decisions.

"We share Live Oak's customer-centric view and are proud to partner in providing insight into the economic and credit perceptions of small and mid-sized companies," said Barlow Research President John Barlow.

To read the latest report and see the video with Live Oak President Huntley Garriott and Chief Credit Officer Steve Smits discussing the 2019 Q3 highlights, visit www.liveoakbank.com/businesspulse.

About Live Oak Bank

Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak brings efficiency and excellence to the banking process, without branches, by using a focused approach to technology and innovation. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

About Barlow Research Associates, Inc. (BRAI):

Since 1980, Barlow Research Associates, Inc. (BRAI) has been dedicated to providing market research services and strategic insight to business banks and leading-edge financial solution providers. Focused solely on the voice of the business banking customer, BRAI specializes in primary research in small business, middle market and digital business banking. As a full-service market research firm, BRAI offers both custom and syndicated research and unique expertise in competitive intelligence CX studies. BRAI is the sponsor of the Monarch Innovation Award and the annual Barlow Research Business Banking Conference. www.BarlowResearch.com

