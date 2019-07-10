Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





WILMINGTON, N.C., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. ("Live Oak") (Nasdaq:LOB) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.



In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access this call, dial (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 1980859. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until August 1, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international).

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that have a common focus of changing the banking industry by bringing efficiency and excellence to customers using technology and innovation. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Contacts:

Brett Caines | CFO

Investor Relations

910.796.1645

Micah Davis | CMO

Media Relations

910.550.2255

Source: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.