Lithium Americas Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC) (NYSE:LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on June 26, 2019.



All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

setting the size of the Board of Directors at nine;

electing each management-nominated director;

re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lithium Americas' auditor;

approval of the unallocated entitlements under the Company's equity incentive plan, as more particularly described in the information circular for the AGM;

approval of the issuance of certain equity incentive grants, as more particularly described in the information circular for the AGM; and

approval, in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, of the "Project Investment" as such term is defined in, and as more particularly described in, the information circular for the AGM.

The nine directors of Lithium Americas elected at the AGM are: Gary M. Cohn, Jonathan Evans, Fabiana Chubbs, George Ireland, John Kanellitsas, Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Franco Mignacco, Gabriel Rubacha and Wang Xiaoshen. Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Gary M. Cohn 48,068,209 248,239 99.49% 0.51% Jonathan Evans 47,329,097 987,351 97.96% 2.04% Fabiana Chubbs 48,146,874 169,574 99.65% 0.35% George Ireland 47,935,371 381,077 99.21% 0.79% John Kanellitsas 47,303,883 1,012,565 97.90% 2.10% Chaiwat Kovavisarach 46,002,081 2,314,367 95.21% 4.79% Franco Mignacco 46,247,311 2,069,137 95.72% 4.28% Gabriel Rubacha 47,321,241 995,206 97.94% 2.06% Wang Xiaoshen 46,179,154 2,137,294 95.72% 4.42%

Following the AGM, Jonathan Evans, the Company's CEO, gave a presentation. A copy of that presentation, as well as an audio recording of Mr. Jonathan Evans, can be found on the Company's website at www.lithiumamericas.com.

In addition, the Lithium Americas Board of Directors appointed Fabiana Chubbs to the Company's Audit Committee.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas owns a 62.5% interest in Caucharí-Olaroz along with its partner, Ganfeng Lithium. As a result of the Project Investment, Ganfeng Lithium will increase its interest in Caucharí-Olaroz from 37.5% to 50%, with Lithium Americas holding the remaining 50% interest. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada, the largest known lithium deposit in the United States. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "LAC".

