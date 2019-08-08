LitePoint is First Test Vendor to Join FiRa Consortium



LitePoint Brings Specification and Calibration Test Expertise to Help Device and Solution Providers Launch New Fine Ranging (FiRa)/Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced it is the first test vendor to join the FiRa Consortium, a brand new organization launched by industry leaders to facilitate the evolution of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) wireless technology to fine-ranging (FiRa) technology.



The FiRa Consortium's mission is to create a broad ecosystem to develop specifications and a certification program to ensure interoperability among new FiRa chipsets, devices and solutions. FiRa devices have the ability to tell the relative position of another device very accurately.

Applications for FiRa include car locking systems, location tracking, and secure mobile payments. The safety and security aspects of the technology make specification and calibration validation extremely important.

As a leader in wireless testing, LitePoint has created the IQgig-UWB, which is the first fully integrated wireless testing solution for UWB/FiRa technology. The test system offers complete physical-layer testing and calibration of devices enabled with UWB/FiRa technology.

"LitePoint recognizes the exciting potential of UWB/FiRa technology and is pleased to be an early member of the FiRa Consortium. LitePoint looks forward to working with our industry peers to help to enable successful UWB/FiRa use cases," said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint.

Other FiRa Consortium members include The ASSA ABLOY Group, HID Global, NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics, and Bosch. To learn more about the FiRa Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org.

Technical Details

The IQgig-UWB test platform offers complete physical-layer testing and calibration of devices enabled with UWB technology including IEEE 802.15.4z. The system makes Time of Flight (ToF) measurements with picosecond level accuracy and comprehensive transmitter and receiver testing with over 1 GHz of single-shot bandwidth and with receiver sensitivity testing down to -100 dBm.

About FiRa Consortium

Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, the FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to the development and widespread adoption of seamless user experiences using the secured fine ranging and positioning capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. LitePoint is also at the forefront of testing the burgeoning world of connected devices…the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California and with offices around the world, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. In 2018, the combined corporation had revenue of $2.1 billion and employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide.

