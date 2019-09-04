LiteLink Technologies Provides Corporate Update





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. ("LiteLink" or the "Company") (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B:FF), a key player in logistics platforms and payment solutions, is pleased to provide the following corporate update to inform shareholders about its current software developments and operations.



1SHIFT Marketing Update

The 1SHIFT Logistics platform has reached maturity and LiteLink has shifted its efforts to sales and marketing across North America. LiteLink has added an additional sales office in Montreal to increase its sales presence in Eastern Canada. In addition to physical sales offices, 1SHIFT is engaging in digital product marketing to maximize lead generation and sales with a focus on increasing efforts in Q3.

The initial focus is to provide 1SHIFT Logistics to carriers, brokers, and shippers across North America this year, followed by expansions into South America in early 2020. With the existing trade issues reducing overall global freight to the U.S., the need to further reduce operating costs in logistics is a bigger issue now than ever.

In addition to rolling out its 1SHIFT Logistics platform, LiteLink is working with Deloitte Canada to bring technical experience to key client engagements.

1SHIFT Product Update

Beta testing of the product trials of 1SHIFT have been successful. The 1SHIFT Platform enables an ecosystem of shippers, 3PLs, carriers and drivers to contract loads, track shipments in real-time, proactively manage errors and disputes for on-time deliveries, and expedite payments to improve end-to-end efficiency.

After onboarding Inline Nurseries Inc. and completing customer trials with Peak Logistics, JMG Carriers and Playbook Logistics throughout the summer, the 1SHIFT user experience has been fully optimized. A major barrier for adoption in the logistics business is adopting new technology that requires training and takes time to implement. The newest version of 1SHIFT allows users to signup and use the platform in less than five minutes, removing this barrier.

The development of the 1SHIFT app is complete and can be downloaded and utilized by any transportation carrier, fleet, shipper or broker. The 1SHIFT app is available through the Apple Store and Google Play Store, as well as on any web platform.

The latest version of the 1SHIFT Logistics platform includes:

Fully automated dispatch to any fleet, carrier, or internally operated trucks. A full turnkey fleet management system.

Real-time Logistics problem management - real-time problems raised by drivers, dispatch, by the system are presented before or right when they happen without any delay via email or phone calls

Detention Fee Dispute Center - a bulletproof blockchain solution that collects records from multiple sources to reduce unwarranted detention fees

Integration to Enterprise Supply Chain & TMS Platforms such as SAP

Integration into government regulated devices ELDs and IOT truck sensors

Remote driver problem handling - customer care can now login and see the same problems users are seeing to resolve with a mirror view

1SHIFT leverages Amazon web service infrastructure using the latest logistics prediction algorithms and integrated mapping services to provide the most advanced visibility and management of freight and digitizes all supporting documentation for a fully paperless environment.

LiteLink is continuing to focus on improving the 1SHIFT customer experience by offering training in multiple languages and has implemented several improvements in customer care with real-time troubleshooting and online training videos.

Moving forward, LiteLink plans to release two major features for 1SHIFT before the end of this year that will effectively remove the manual work done today by logistics specialists. The addition of deep machine learning and predictive pricing is expected to set the Company apart.

uBUCK Update

uBUCK Technologies SEZC ("uBUCK"), a wholly owned subsidiary of LiteLink Technologies, has been developing its digital payment and debit card platform by engaging additional card program managers and technology partners.

uBUCK has continued to build on its partnership with Datable Technology Corp. over the summer. The commercial relationship involves the integration of Datable's loyalty and rewards program into uBUCK's digital payment platform and the addition of the uBUCK prepaid credit card to Datable's gift card offering.

Apart from enhancing its payments platform, uBUCK is also preparing for its first live commercial event with Enthusiast Gaming. The Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo takes place in Toronto in October 2019 and is expected to bring in over 55,000 attendees.

uBUCK's Streambucks is the official payment sponsor of the event and will be the official digital wallet and remittance transfer partner for Enthusiast's tournaments. New customers at this event will receive incentives for signing up and installing the uBUCK digital wallet on their mobile devices.

Website Update

In an effort to extend its reach to global logistics markets, LiteLink has fully revamped its 1SHIFT website and strengthened its branding to align with large enterprise product offerings. To check out the new website, visit https://1shiftlogistics.com/.

LiteLink has gained critical knowledge regarding its implementation and change-management framework. The Company has used this knowledge to further refine its processes and believes this learning experience will create a strong foundation for success moving forward.

The Company has also gained critical feedback on customer acquisition costs as well as anticipated sales cycles, which were longer than anticipated.

Near-Future Outlook for LiteLink

LiteLink focused primarily on developing growth partner relationships and signing on customers over the summer. The focus will remain the same throughout this year with the objective to acquire as many customers as possible across North America. LiteLink has several deals in the pipeline that are near maturity and its cash position remains strong.

