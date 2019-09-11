LiteLink Signs Trial & Customer Agreement with Large Canadian Nursery Leader, Strengthening Its Position in the Live Product Logistics Industry



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. ("LiteLink") (CSE:LLT)(OTC:LLNKF)(FRA:C0B), a key player in logistics platforms and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a customer trial and a definitive user agreement with one of Canada's largest nurseries, Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Ltd. ("Brookdale") to provide Brookdale with the enterprise version of the 1SHIFT Logistics platform. This agreement marks a milestone and a major step forward towards 1SHIFT operating in the tree and nursery industry across North America. Over 3000 nurseries operate in Canada alone. According to IBIS World, the nursery industry yields over $50 billion dollars in revenue, spans across 24,642 businesses and employs over 140,000 employees across the U.S.



1SHIFT powered by LiteLink is an end-to-end logistics management solution that enables shippers and carriers to engage in freight matching, automate daily functions, and achieve real-time visibility into their transportation network. The addition of Brookdale will further LiteLink's goal to be the dominant logistics platforms used by nurseries across Canada.

As per the agreement, Brookdale will receive full commercial access to the 1SHIFT logistics platform to achieve advanced real-time visibility into tracking and tracing, and route optimization to drive the cost of labour and fuel down, all of which will be integrated into their existing TMS ecosystem. The commercial agreement is perpetual use based and fees are based on the number of transactions occurring in the system. There are no start-up fees or cancellation fees in place.

The agreement states that Brookdale will receive 30 days of free commercial use and trial of the platform starting with advanced visibility, while 1SHIFT completes the customizations required for route optimization and load building features. Brookdale has already begun live trials at this stage.

"The challenges our customers are facing today require greater visibility into their transportation network," said Ashik Karim, LiteLink's CEO. "The nursery and tree industries across Canada are ripe for technology that drives shipping efficiencies, automated truck loading plans, route optimizations, and temperature sensors. We have full intention of working through the entire list of over 3000 nurseries, targeting the specific common challenges that this industry is facing today. Starting off with an amazing company like Brookdale is the right major step into this industry."

"The 1SHIFT Platform first runs look very good and the roadmap looks very promising to driving value for our logistics needs. We look forward to continuing to expand the use of the 1SHIFT features," stated Marc Bonnici, Brookdale's National Distribution Manager overseeing logistics.

About 1SHIFT Logistics

LiteLink's highly regarded 1SHIFT platform is used by shippers and carriers to engage in freight matching, to gain better visibility into their businesses, and to automate daily functions that were performed manually. The 1SHIFT mobile app is used by truckers to view real-time shipment details and flag any issues, automatically provide the truck's geolocation using the phone's GPS capabilities and empower every employee from the shipper, carrier, drivers to deliver more connected, intelligent customer service. The end result is that stakeholders who are monitoring shipments can view an interactive map within 1SHIFT showing the current location and progress of each shipment. 1SHIFT also has a robust audit trail capability employing blockchain technology that provides an immutable historical record of the events surrounding each shipment.

About Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Ltd.

Brookdale is one of the largest and most-respected growers of garden plants in Canada, servicing garden retailers, landscape contractors, municipalities, and golf courses throughout Canada and the northern United States. It has been seeking an advanced freight & shipping visibility platform that can be seamlessly worked in without any start-up costs.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT)(OTC:LLNKF)(FRA:C0B:FF) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. LiteLink's flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time. uBUCK Pay is a multi-currency digital wallet that supports traditional fiat and digital currencies. Consumers are able to make online and offline purchases using the uBUCK debit card and send funds worldwide for free.

