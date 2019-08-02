Quantcast

Liquidia to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 02, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA) ("Liquidia"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that second quarter 2019 financial results will be reported on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) and 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 1986563. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Events & Presentations page of Liquidia's website.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon the Company's proprietary PRINT® particle engineering platform. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial (INSPIRE) of LIQ861, a formulation of treprostinil for delivery via a dry powder inhaler, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Additionally, the Company has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials for LIQ865, a sustained release formulation of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, for the treatment of local post-operative pain through a single injection. For more information please visit the Company's website at www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Investors:

Jason Adair

Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy

919.328.4350

IR@liquidia.com

Media:

Christy Curran

Sam Brown Inc.

615.414.8668

media@liquidia.com

