LinkResPet (OTC:LRSV) Expands Retailer Network With Its Launch Of New Pet CBD Water On Singleseed.Com



KINGTON, United Kingdom, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- LinkResPet (OTC:LRSV) ("the Company") announces that its LYNKS CBD Pet Water, a joint venture with American Premium Water Corp (OTC:HIPH) is now available for sale on SingleSeed.com, a subsidiary of Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB:SING). The launch is the first LinkResPet product to be sold by retailers and opens the doors for distribution expansion.



Rene Lauritsen, CEO of LinkResPet, commented: "This is a very exciting time for our Company. We have been working hard on not only the LYNKS launch but also on getting our products on different retailers. This is definitely a coup and the start of a strong push strategy for a number of our own product launches on retailing sites."

The American Pet Products Association estimates that the US pet product industry will be worth over $75 billion in 2019. According to Pet Product News's David Lummis, "as of summer 2019, U.S. sales of CBD products for pets are around $25 million, Packaged Facts estimates - with total sales of CBD products (human and pet) estimated at close to half a billion dollars and projected to climb as high as $22 billion within the next five years, according to The Washington Post."

The new LYNKS CBD pet water is designed to avoid loss of nutrients to the body's digestive system, and combines LinkResPet's extensive CBD pet solutions and quality with American Premium's hydrogen delivery technology. This technology allows the CBD nutrients to immediately penetrate into the cells, maximizing delivery and absorption rate and giving the body an immediate effect.

Lauritsen added, "From the beginning, the LYNKS product has proved to be revolutionary - the CBD pet market is gaining ground but the CBD pet water market is quite niche still - there aren't many competitors, it is a new product category for consumers and we are quite confident we can grab significant market share with this product. The demand is there, as seen from the number of enquiries we have received from retailers, so we are really looking forward to further developing the distribution strategy and working with Ryan and his team at American Premium."

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water Corp commented, "We're excited to begin selling LYNKS CBD Pet Water - it is a unique product in the marketplace and I am quite confident it will be a top-seller in the category. I believe that CBD can help both humans and pets; I can see the demand for pet-centered solutions, which is why we fast-tracked this product to market. We (American Premium Water) have had tremendous success selling LALPINA CBD on Singleseed and I am confident that LYNKS will have the same level of success."

About LinkResPet and Link Reservations Inc.

LinkResPet, a subsidiary of Link Reservations Inc (OTC:LRSV), is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, Link Reservations Inc is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, LinkResPet products can be bought online on: www.linkrespet.com/shop

