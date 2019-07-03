Lingerie Fighting Championships Celebrate 4th of July With Back to Back Events





LAS VEGAS, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. ("LFC") (OTC Pink:BOTY) is celebrating the 4th of July with back-to-back events in Las Vegas this week. LFC28: Sindependence Day will take place this Thursday at 8 p.m. on the roof of Seamless Adult Ultra Lounge and will be the perfect lead-in to the fireworks.

"We're very excited to be part of Las Vegas' hottest 4th of July party," LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly says. "Not only does your ticket get you all the fights and fireworks but it's also your admission to the hottest new club in town."



Seamless bills itself as the ultimate VIP destination and it's easy to see why. The club features 10,000 square feet of plush, stylish décor with huge plasma screens adorning the walls. Boasting some of the most beautiful topless entertainers in Las Vegas, the Ultra Lounge seamlessly transitions into an upscale after-hours nightclub where partygoers can dance until the sun comes up.



Seamless Events Director Dennis Natoli says he's looking forward to LFC28. "This will initiate the beginning of an all-out entertainment program for our club. LFC fits perfectly our vision for ongoing, exciting, fun and provocative shows."



Tickets for LFC28 will be available at the door. Seamless is located at 4740 S. Arville Street.



The blood will barely have dried on the canvas before LFC is back at it Friday night for LFC28: A Hot Midsummer Night's Dream. Another outdoor event, this time at Neonopolis on historic Fremont Street, LFC29 will feature several of LFC's most popular fighters doing the unthinkable: fighting on back-to-back nights.



"I expect there will be some very tired fighters when these shows are over," Donnelly says. "It is a tribute to how hard they train that they were willing to do it."



Both events will feature title bouts. At LFC28 Shay ‘The Fox' Mazzato (15-6) of Anaheim will renew hostilities with Monica ‘Flowerbomb' Garcia (15-4) of Monterrey, Mexico, in a rematch of their LFC23 battle that saw Garcia capture the vacant LFC title in her LFC debut (she would lose it two events later to Roxy ‘Roundhouse' Michaels). The title is once again vacant as Michaels was stripped of her title for failure to defend it, first due to an injury and then to her wedding to WWE superstar Drake Maverick. Former Olympian Andreea ‘The Storm' Vladoi (12-4-1) of Romania will be waiting to take on the winner at LFC29 leading to the possibility that either Mazzato or Garcia may be the shortest reigning champion in MMA history.



For those not fortunate enough to be in Las Vegas to catch the fights in person, the company just signed a 3-year deal with UK-based streaming service MMA TV that will ensure live events can be viewed anywhere in the world at MMATV.co.uk. Both events will also be free to LFC subscribers at www.lingeriefc.com.



About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.



Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.



For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.



Forward Looking Statements



This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company's ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.



The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



Source: Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc.