Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast for Second Quarter 2019 Results





CLEVELAND, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the "Company") (Nasdaq:LECO) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 prior to market open. An investor conference call and webcast will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) later that day.



The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. Listeners should go to the web site prior to the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. Investors who are unable to access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (877) 344-3899 (domestic) or (315) 625-3087 (international) and should use confirmation code 3041829. Telephone participants are asked to dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.



A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 60 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

Contact

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: (216) 383-2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com





Source: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.