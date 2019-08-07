Quantcast

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 11:30:00 AM EDT


WEST ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq:LINC) ("Lincoln") announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. A news release outlining Lincoln's results will be issued before 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on that day.

To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to the investor relations section of Lincoln's website at http://www.lincolntech.edu. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 844-413-0946 (domestic) or 216-562-0456 (international) and providing access code 2869606. Please log in or dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

An archived version of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days at http://www.lincolntech.edu. A replay of the call will also be available for seven days by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) and providing access code 2869606.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education and helping to provide solutions to America's skills gap. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in five principal areas of study: health sciences, automotive technology, skilled trades, hospitality services and business and information technology. Lincoln has provided the nation's workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under 4 brands: Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.

CONTACT: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Brian Meyers, CFO

973-736-9340



EVC Group, Inc.

Doug Sherk, dsherk@evcgroup.com

415-652-9100

Source: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: LINC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7862.83
29.56  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26007.07
-22.45  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 2883.98
2.21  ▲  0.08%
Data as of Aug 7, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar